Infobean Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Infobean Technologies declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.11% & the profit increased by 26.98% YoY. Profit stood at ₹7.06 crore while revenue reached ₹96.33 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, however, the revenue declined by 1.97% and profit decreased by 44.23%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.97% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.79% year-over-year.
The operating income was down by 37.74% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 136.81% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹2.88, marking an increase of 26.32% compared to the same quarter last year.
Infobean Technologies has delivered -23.22% return in the last 1 week, -28.45% return in the last 6 months, and -23.39% YTD return.
Currently, the Infobean Technologies holds a market cap of ₹768.59 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹511.6 and a low of ₹307.65.
Infobean Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|96.33
|98.27
|-1.97%
|89.1
|+8.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.31
|66.99
|+1.97%
|65.19
|+4.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.63
|6.69
|-0.9%
|7.51
|-11.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|88.61
|85.87
|+3.19%
|85.84
|+3.23%
|Operating Income
|7.72
|12.4
|-37.74%
|3.26
|+136.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.38
|16.01
|-35.17%
|6.84
|+51.75%
|Net Income
|7.06
|12.66
|-44.23%
|5.56
|+26.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.88
|5.17
|-44.29%
|2.28
|+26.32%
