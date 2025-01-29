Infobean Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Infobean Technologies declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.11% & the profit increased by 26.98% YoY. Profit stood at ₹7.06 crore while revenue reached ₹96.33 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, however, the revenue declined by 1.97% and profit decreased by 44.23%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.97% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.79% year-over-year.

Infobean Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 37.74% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 136.81% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹2.88, marking an increase of 26.32% compared to the same quarter last year.

Infobean Technologies has delivered -23.22% return in the last 1 week, -28.45% return in the last 6 months, and -23.39% YTD return.

Currently, the Infobean Technologies holds a market cap of ₹768.59 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹511.6 and a low of ₹307.65.

Infobean Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 96.33 98.27 -1.97% 89.1 +8.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.31 66.99 +1.97% 65.19 +4.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.63 6.69 -0.9% 7.51 -11.72% Total Operating Expense 88.61 85.87 +3.19% 85.84 +3.23% Operating Income 7.72 12.4 -37.74% 3.26 +136.81% Net Income Before Taxes 10.38 16.01 -35.17% 6.84 +51.75% Net Income 7.06 12.66 -44.23% 5.56 +26.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.88 5.17 -44.29% 2.28 +26.32%