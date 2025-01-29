Infobean Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 26.98% YOY, profit at ₹7.06 crore and revenue at ₹96.33 crore

Infobean Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 8.11% YoY & profit increased by 26.98% YoY, profit at 7.06 crore and revenue at 96.33 crore

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Advertisement
Infobean Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Infobean Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Infobean Technologies declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 8.11% & the profit increased by 26.98% YoY. Profit stood at 7.06 crore while revenue reached 96.33 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, however, the revenue declined by 1.97% and profit decreased by 44.23%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.97% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.79% year-over-year.

Infobean Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 37.74% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 136.81% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 2.88, marking an increase of 26.32% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

Infobean Technologies has delivered -23.22% return in the last 1 week, -28.45% return in the last 6 months, and -23.39% YTD return.

Currently, the Infobean Technologies holds a market cap of 768.59 Cr with a 52-week high of 511.6 and a low of 307.65.

Infobean Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue96.3398.27-1.97%89.1+8.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.3166.99+1.97%65.19+4.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.636.69-0.9%7.51-11.72%
Total Operating Expense88.6185.87+3.19%85.84+3.23%
Operating Income7.7212.4-37.74%3.26+136.81%
Net Income Before Taxes10.3816.01-35.17%6.84+51.75%
Net Income7.0612.66-44.23%5.56+26.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.885.17-44.29%2.28+26.32%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsInfobean Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 26.98% YOY, profit at ₹7.06 crore and revenue at ₹96.33 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹7.06Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹96.33Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts