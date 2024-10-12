Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 3.32% YoY

Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live : Infomedia Press announced its Q2 results on October 10, 2024, revealing a stable topline with a year-over-year revenue decrease of 0%. However, the company reported a reduction in losses by 3.32% compared to the same period last year.
Quarter-over-quarter, the revenue also experienced a decline of 0%, while the losses significantly decreased by 17.23%. This indicates an improvement in operational efficiency despite the flat revenue performance.
The operating income for Infomedia Press remained unchanged, showing a 0% decline both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹-0.15, reflecting a decrease of 7.43% year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, Infomedia Press has seen a -5.11% return over the last week. However, the company has made a remarkable recovery with a 30.53% return over the past six months and an impressive 42.5% year-to-date return.
As of now, Infomedia Press holds a market capitalization of ₹42.92 crore, with its 52-week high and low recorded at ₹9.55 and ₹4.65 respectively, indicating a significant fluctuation in its stock price over the past year.
Infomedia Press Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Operating Income
|-0
|-0
|-0%
|-0
|-0%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.73
|-0.72
|-1.99%
|-0.71
|-3.86%
|Net Income
|-0.88
|-1.06
|+17.23%
|-0.91
|+3.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-5.62%
|-0.14
|-7.43%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess