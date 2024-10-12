Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 3.32% YoY

Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 3.32% YoY.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live
Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live

Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live : Infomedia Press announced its Q2 results on October 10, 2024, revealing a stable topline with a year-over-year revenue decrease of 0%. However, the company reported a reduction in losses by 3.32% compared to the same period last year.

Quarter-over-quarter, the revenue also experienced a decline of 0%, while the losses significantly decreased by 17.23%. This indicates an improvement in operational efficiency despite the flat revenue performance.

The operating income for Infomedia Press remained unchanged, showing a 0% decline both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at -0.15, reflecting a decrease of 7.43% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Infomedia Press has seen a -5.11% return over the last week. However, the company has made a remarkable recovery with a 30.53% return over the past six months and an impressive 42.5% year-to-date return.

As of now, Infomedia Press holds a market capitalization of 42.92 crore, with its 52-week high and low recorded at 9.55 and 4.65 respectively, indicating a significant fluctuation in its stock price over the past year.

Infomedia Press Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense00-0%0-0%
Operating Income-0-0-0%-0-0%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.73-0.72-1.99%-0.71-3.86%
Net Income-0.88-1.06+17.23%-0.91+3.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.15-0.14-5.62%-0.14-7.43%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.88Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsInfomedia Press Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 3.32% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.