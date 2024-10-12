Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 3.32% YoY

Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live : Infomedia Press announced its Q2 results on October 10, 2024, revealing a stable topline with a year-over-year revenue decrease of 0%. However, the company reported a reduction in losses by 3.32% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarter-over-quarter, the revenue also experienced a decline of 0%, while the losses significantly decreased by 17.23%. This indicates an improvement in operational efficiency despite the flat revenue performance.

The operating income for Infomedia Press remained unchanged, showing a 0% decline both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹-0.15, reflecting a decrease of 7.43% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, Infomedia Press has seen a -5.11% return over the last week. However, the company has made a remarkable recovery with a 30.53% return over the past six months and an impressive 42.5% year-to-date return.

As of now, Infomedia Press holds a market capitalization of ₹42.92 crore, with its 52-week high and low recorded at ₹9.55 and ₹4.65 respectively, indicating a significant fluctuation in its stock price over the past year.

Infomedia Press Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Operating Income -0 -0 -0% -0 -0% Net Income Before Taxes -0.73 -0.72 -1.99% -0.71 -3.86% Net Income -0.88 -1.06 +17.23% -0.91 +3.32% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.15 -0.14 -5.62% -0.14 -7.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.88Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

