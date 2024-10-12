Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 3.32% YoY

Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 3.32% YoY

Livemint

Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 3.32% YoY.

Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live

Infomedia Press Q2 Results Live : Infomedia Press announced its Q2 results on October 10, 2024, revealing a stable topline with a year-over-year revenue decrease of 0%. However, the company reported a reduction in losses by 3.32% compared to the same period last year.

Quarter-over-quarter, the revenue also experienced a decline of 0%, while the losses significantly decreased by 17.23%. This indicates an improvement in operational efficiency despite the flat revenue performance.

The operating income for Infomedia Press remained unchanged, showing a 0% decline both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at -0.15, reflecting a decrease of 7.43% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Infomedia Press has seen a -5.11% return over the last week. However, the company has made a remarkable recovery with a 30.53% return over the past six months and an impressive 42.5% year-to-date return.

As of now, Infomedia Press holds a market capitalization of 42.92 crore, with its 52-week high and low recorded at 9.55 and 4.65 respectively, indicating a significant fluctuation in its stock price over the past year.

Infomedia Press Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense00-0%0-0%
Operating Income-0-0-0%-0-0%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.73-0.72-1.99%-0.71-3.86%
Net Income-0.88-1.06+17.23%-0.91+3.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.15-0.14-5.62%-0.14-7.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.88Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

