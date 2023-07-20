Infosys attrition rate drops in Q1, employee headcount falls marginally

Infosys attrition rate drops in Q1, employee headcount falls marginally1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:31 PM IST
IT services company Infosys reports an 11% increase in Q1 net profit to ₹5,945 crore but lowers full-year growth outlook to 1-3.5% due to uncertainties. The attrition rate improves to 17.3%. headcount declines to 336,294 from 343,234. Revenue grows 10% to ₹37,933 crore
IT services company Infosys on Thursday declared its Q1 results. The firm also shared an update on the attrition rate at the company which has shown an improvement and stands at 17.3% at the end of June 2023 quarter. As per the regulatory filing, the headcount of the employees at the firm stands at 3,36,294 at the end of June 30, 2023 declining from 3,43,234 employees at the end of March 31, 2023.
