Home >Companies >Company Results >Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins

BENGALURU : India's Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected profit for the June quarter, as the software services firm managed to secure large deals from clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit climbed to 42.33 billion rupees ($563.8 million) from 37.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39.87 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 8.5% to 236.65 billion rupees.

