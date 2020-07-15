Subscribe
Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins
Revenue rose 8.5% to 236.65 billion rupees..

Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST Reuters

Infosys net profit climbed to 4,233 crore ($563.8 million) from 3,798 crore a year earlier

BENGALURU : India's Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected profit for the June quarter, as the software services firm managed to secure large deals from clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit climbed to 42.33 billion rupees ($563.8 million) from 37.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39.87 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 8.5% to 236.65 billion rupees.

