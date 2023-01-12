Infosys beats Street estimates on the back of eight-quarter-high deal wins1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Firm says it signed 32 large deals in December quarter for a total of $3.3 billion, the highest in two years
India’s second-largest information technology (IT) services company, Infosys, on Thursday reported a 13.4% year-on-year rise in net profit for Q3FY23 to ₹6,586 crore, up from ₹5,809 crore, in turn raising its revenue growth guidance for this financial year (FY). The company upped its FY23 revenue growth guidance to 16-16.5% from the earlier forecast of 15-16%, beating analyst expectations of guidance remaining constant. Operating margin guidance for FY23 was retained at 21-22%.