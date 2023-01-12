Infosys beats Street estimates on the back of eight-quarter-high deal wins

In terms of attrition and employee costs, while Infosys saw consolidation, its per-employee revenue earnings for the quarter dropped by over 6% to $54,200 — down from $57,100 last year. Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer of Infosys, said during the company’s quarterly press conference that this was a factor of the company being yet to bring a sizable section of its freshers hired through the year, which stood at over 46,000 for FY23.