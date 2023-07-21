Infosys cuts FY24 forecast, misses Q1 profit estimates

Infosys has also revised its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 1-3.5%, down from 4-7% given at its FY23 earnings conference on 13 April, Salil Parekh, the chief executive of Infosys, said at a conference after the earnings announcement. “Even as we won two mega deals recently, we maintain a pipeline of strong large and mega deals. We see revenue from several of these towards the later part of FY24. Keeping that in mind, we’re changing guidance this fiscal year to 1-3.5% in constant currency. We have launched a broad, comprehensive margin expansion programme, which will work across five areas—pyramid efficiency, automation, improvement in critical portfolios, reducing indirect cost, and communicating and deriving value across our portfolio. We have an ambition to improve our operating margin in the future period."