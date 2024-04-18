Infosys dividend: IT major Infosys declared its Q4 FY24 results on Thursday. Along with its results, the tech giant declared a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share for FY24. Along with this, it announced a special dividend of ₹8 per share.

“Recommended a final dividend of ₹20/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and additionally a special dividend of ₹8/- per equity share," said the company in its stock filing.

The Narayana Murthy-founded IT company reported a net profit of ₹7,969 crore in the March quarter, whereas its revenue came in at ₹37,923 crore for Q4 FY24.

Infosys dividend declared: What are the record date, and payment date?

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹8 per share. The record date for the payment of final dividend and special dividend is fixed as May 31, 2024.

Whereas, the payment of the dividend to eligible shareholders will be made on July 1, 2024. The 43rd Annual General Meeting of Infosys members will be held on June 26.

All about Infosys Q4 FY24 results

The IT giant reported a 30% annual rise in net profit of ₹7,975 crore during the quarter under review against a profit of ₹6,134 crore earned during Q4 FY23. Infosys' revenue for the quarter increased by 1.3 per cent annually to ₹37,923 crore. However, its revenue in constant currency (CC) terms remained flat YoY and declined by 2.2 per cent QoQ, according to Infosys.

“We delivered the highest ever large deal value in the financial year 2024. This reflects the strong trust clients have in us. Our capabilities in Generative AI continue to expand. We are working on client programs, leveraging large language models with impact across software engineering, process optimization, and customer support, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, of Infosys. The company's operating margin witnessed a 0.9% QoQ decline to 20.1%.

