Infosys dividend: IT major declares final dividend of ₹28 per equity share, check record date
Infosys dividend: IT giant on Thursday declared a final dividend of ₹20 per quity share for FY24, special dividend of ₹8 per share. The company reported a net profit of ₹7,969 crore in the March quarter. Its revenue came in at ₹ ₹37,923
Infosys dividend: IT major Infosys declared its Q4 FY24 results on Thursday. Along with its results, the tech giant declared a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share for FY24. Along with this, it announced a special dividend of ₹8 per share.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message