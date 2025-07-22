Infosys Q1 preview: IT giant bets on new acquisitions amid uncertain macros
Infosys is expected to post the fastest revenue growth among the top five Indian IT players, of up to 3.5% sequentially, showed a Mint analysis of at least five brokerages.
BENGALURU : When Infosys Ltd announced in May that it had acquired US-based MRE Consulting and Australian cybersecurity services firm The Missing Link for about $98 million, the idea was simple: to increase its footprint in two areas where investments flow from across India’s $283 billion IT services industry.
