Infosys Q1 preview: IT giant bets on new acquisitions amid uncertain macros

4. Hiring

Infosys added more than 6,000 employees in 2024-25, and its plan for additional hiring will be gauged, even as it has deferred onboarding of several of its new joinees in the past. The company’s plans on hiring new employees will also be tracked because it comes at a time when peers have already called out a plan to cut headcount in certain geographies outside India. AI reducing the need for fewer people is also expected to put a cog in its hiring plans. Save TCS, which added 5,000 employees last quarter, each of the remaining companies has reduced its workforce.