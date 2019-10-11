IT major Infosys today announced its earnings for the quarter ended September 30 quarter, meeting the Street's estimates on most parameters. Infosys also raised the lower end of FY 20 revenue guidance. Commenting on Q2 performance CEO Salil Parekh said: “Our performance was robust on multiple dimensions – revenue growth, digital growth, operating margins, operational efficiencies, large deal signings and reduction in attrition."

“All these are clear signs that we are progressing well in our journey of client-centricity and maximizing value for our stakeholders," he added.

Infosys won large deals worth $2.8 billion in the second quarter, said COO Pravin Rao.

Infosys reported an expansion in operating margin to 21.7%, driven by improvements in operational parameters and cost efficiencies, said CFO Nilanjan Roy.

Infosys shares today ended 4% higher at ₹815. Earnings were announced after market close.

Here are highlights of Infosys Q2 earnings:

Revenues grew year-on-year by 9.9% in USD; 11.4% in constant currency

Revenues grew sequentially by 2.5% in USD; 3.3% in constant currency

Digital revenues at $1,230 million (38.3% of total revenues), year-on-year growth of 38.4% and sequential growth of 10.7% in constant currency

Operating margin at 21.7%, 1.2% improvement over Q1 20

H1 revenues grew by 11.9% in constant currency

H1 operating margin at 21.1%, within the margin guidance for the year

Announced interim dividend of ₹8 per share

Increased lower end of FY 20 revenue guidance; revised guidance is 9%-10% in constant currency

Maintained FY 20 operating margin guidance range of 21%-23%

On capital allocation policy, Infosys said that it completed its share buyback of ₹8,260 crore on 26th August, 2019. With this, the company completed the additional capital return program of up to ₹13,000 crore announced in April 2018.