Infosys poised to regain its No.2 rank as quarterly revenue edges past Cognizant
Summary
- Infosys is on pace to reclaim its position as India’s second-largest IT services firm, with its quarterly revenue edging past Cognizant’s after a 14-year chase.
Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd’s latest quarterly revenue has helped it reclaim the position of India’s second-largest IT services firm, 14 years after Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. raced ahead of Infosys.
