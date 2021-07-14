Infosys Q1 earnings: 5 things to watch out for

The IT industry in general is expected to see a rise in attrition rates as demand gradually picks up. Hiring activity in India has bounced back with 15% growth in June compared to May, led by the IT-software sector, according to latest data from Naukri JobSpeak. So, investors will watch for the attrition rates and the company’s strategy to contain high levels of attrition. Infosys’ voluntary attrition for the March quarter rose to 15.2% from 10% in the preceding quarter, indicating the uptick in demand.