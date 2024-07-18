Infosys Q1 preview: Revenue likely to be higher than peers on ramp-up of mega-deals, net profit seen up 3-6%

The second-largest IT services company is likely to report constant currency revenue growth higher than peers, TCS and HCLTech. Infosys may maintain its FY2025 revenue growth guidance at 1-3 per cent and is likely to secure substantial deal wins with a Total Contract Value exceeding $3 billion.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published18 Jul 2024, 06:27 AM IST
Infosys Q1 preview: IT services company is likely to report constant currency revenue growth higher than that of its peers - TCS and HCLTech.
Infosys Q1 preview: IT services company is likely to report constant currency revenue growth higher than that of its peers - TCS and HCLTech.

India's IT major Infosys, which will announce its first-quarter results on July 18, 2024, is likely to post robust sequential revenue growth for the first quarter ending June 2024, primarily due to a ramp-up of large deals.

According to brokerages, the second-largest IT services company is likely to report constant currency revenue growth higher than that of its peers, TCS and HCLTech.

Also Read | Infosys Q1 results tomorrow: 4 things to watch out for in the earnings show

Expectations for the financial performance of Infosys and other IT sector companies have remained subdued. The consensus is that growth in the Information Technology services sector will be moderate in Q1 FY25, primarily due to reduced discretionary spending driven by macroeconomic uncertainty. Additionally, the upcoming US elections are impacting the near-term outlook.

PAT and revenue growth

The IT major is likely to report a consolidated net profit between 3-6 per cent for the June quarter 2024, as per brokerage estimates.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the revenue is likely to grow 2.5 per cent, driven by the ramp-up of multiple mega-deals. The March 2024 quarter experienced a one-time 100 bps revenue impact due to the rescoping of an engagement with a financial services client, creating a low base, and effectively adding a 1 per cent boost to the growth figures for the June 2024 quarter.

Also Read | Reliance Q1 consolidated EBITDA may fall QoQ; Retail, Jio may stay strong

In the previous March quarter, Infosys reported a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching 7,969 crore. Revenue for the same period was 37,923 crore, reflecting a 1 per cent year-on-year growth.

EBIT margin and guidance

The brokerage firm further anticipates an 80 basis points quarter-on-quarter increase in EBIT margin due to the absence of a previous 100 basis points one-off impact. However, it also expects the normalisation of ECL and post-sale client support provisions to create a 50 basis points headwind. This will be offset by a net benefit accrual of 50 basis points, lower visa and subcontractor charges, and a higher employee utilisation rate.

Also Read | Wipro Q1 results preview: Revenue likely to be flat; here’s what experts say

Kotak analysts anticipate that Infosys will maintain its FY2025 revenue growth guidance at 1-3 per cent. Infosys is also likely to secure substantial deal wins with a Total Contract Value (TCV) exceeding $3 billion.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 06:27 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsInfosys Q1 preview: Revenue likely to be higher than peers on ramp-up of mega-deals, net profit seen up 3-6%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.000.00
    Chennai
    75,099.000.00
    Delhi
    74,806.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue