Infosys Q1 Result: Revenue guidance trimmed, headcount falls QoQ; six key points from the IT major's Q1FY24 earnings3 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Infosys Q1 Result: Infosys' Q1FY24 net profit rose 11 per cent YoY to ₹5,945 crore, while revenue increased 10 per cent YoY to ₹37,933 crore. The company revised its revenue guidance for FY24 to 1-3.5 per cent but retained its operating margin guidance.
The June quarter numbers of Infosys came mixed. As per experts, the IT major's revenue was broadly in line but profit and operating margin figures were below expectations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×