The key numbers

The IT heavyweight reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q1FY24 net profit to the tune of ₹5,945 crore, compared to ₹5,360 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 10 per cent YoY to ₹37,933 crore. The company registered an operating profit of ₹7,891 crore which was 14.1 per cent YoY while the operating margin came at 20.8 per cent up 70 bps against 20.1 per cent YoY.