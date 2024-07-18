Infosys Q1 Results: India's second-largest IT company, Infosys Limited announced their April to June quarter results on Thursday, July 18. The IT major's attrition rate increased by 4.6 per cent in Q1FY2025 as compared year-on-year from Q1FY2024, as the total number of employees stood at 315,332 or 3.15 lakh as of the first quarter of 2025.

