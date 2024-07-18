Infosys Q1 Results: Attrition rate rises 4.6%, employee strength falls 6.2% to 3.15 lakh in Q1FY2025. The IT major posted a 7.1 per cent increase in net profit and a
Infosys Q1 Results: India's second-largest IT company, Infosys Limited announced their April to June quarter results on Thursday, July 18. The IT major's attrition rate increased by 4.6 per cent in Q1FY2025 as compared year-on-year from Q1FY2024, as the total number of employees stood at 315,332 or 3.15 lakh as of the first quarter of 2025.
The company reported a 7.1 per cent increase in net profit at ₹6,368 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, as compared to ₹5,945 crore in the same period last year.