India’s second-largest information technology (IT) company Infosys Ltd announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in net profit to ₹5,945 crore, compared to ₹5,360 crore in the corresponding period last year. Infosys sharply trimmed its revenue guidance for FY24 to 1-3.5 per cent from 4-7 per cent amid an increasingly challenging demand environment.

The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹37,933 crore during the quarter ended June from ₹34,470 crore in Q1FY23. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 4.2 per cent year over year, and by one per cent sequentially.

According to the company's exchange filing, major deal TCV for the quarter was $2.3 billion, with net new at 56.1 per cent. The operating margin for the quarter was 20.8 per cent, growth of 0.7 per cent year-on-year, and decline of 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Basic earnings per share (EPS) was at ₹14.37, up 12.4 per cent on year.

This copy is being updated

