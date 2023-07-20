Infosys Q1 Results: FY24 revenue guidance sharply trimmed to 1-3.5% From 4-7%; check details1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Infosys Q1 Results: The IT major sharply trimmed its revenue guidance for FY24 to 1-3.5 per cent from 4-7 per cent amid an increasingly challenging demand environment.
India’s second-largest information technology (IT) company Infosys Ltd announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in net profit to ₹5,945 crore, compared to ₹5,360 crore in the corresponding period last year. Infosys sharply trimmed its revenue guidance for FY24 to 1-3.5 per cent from 4-7 per cent amid an increasingly challenging demand environment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×