Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infosys Q1 Results: FY24 revenue guidance sharply trimmed to 1-3.5% From 4-7%; check details

Infosys Q1 Results: FY24 revenue guidance sharply trimmed to 1-3.5% From 4-7%; check details

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:20 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Infosys Q1 Results: The IT major sharply trimmed its revenue guidance for FY24 to 1-3.5 per cent from 4-7 per cent amid an increasingly challenging demand environment.

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

India’s second-largest information technology (IT) company Infosys Ltd announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in net profit to 5,945 crore, compared to 5,360 crore in the corresponding period last year. Infosys sharply trimmed its revenue guidance for FY24 to 1-3.5 per cent from 4-7 per cent amid an increasingly challenging demand environment.

India’s second-largest information technology (IT) company Infosys Ltd announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in net profit to 5,945 crore, compared to 5,360 crore in the corresponding period last year. Infosys sharply trimmed its revenue guidance for FY24 to 1-3.5 per cent from 4-7 per cent amid an increasingly challenging demand environment.

The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 37,933 crore during the quarter ended June from 34,470 crore in Q1FY23. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 4.2 per cent year over year, and by one per cent sequentially.

The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 37,933 crore during the quarter ended June from 34,470 crore in Q1FY23. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 4.2 per cent year over year, and by one per cent sequentially.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

According to the company's exchange filing, major deal TCV for the quarter was $2.3 billion, with net new at 56.1 per cent. The operating margin for the quarter was 20.8 per cent, growth of 0.7 per cent year-on-year, and decline of 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Basic earnings per share (EPS) was at 14.37, up 12.4 per cent on year.

This copy is being updated

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 04:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.