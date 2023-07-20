Infosys, the second largest IT services company in India, will report its financial results for the first quarter of FY24 today. The IT major is expected to witness a weak quarter on the back of macro headwinds in key markets in the US and Europe. Stay tuned to our Infosys Q1 results live blog for latest updates on Q1FY23 earnings from the second largest software services exporter in the country.

Infosys Q1 results today: Three things that you should look at “Market would be keen to know the company's performance on margins, order book intake and attrition rate during April to June 2023 quarter," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities. Share Via

