Infosys Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.12% YOY

Livemint

Infosys Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.64% YoY & profit increased by 7.12% YoY

Infosys Q1 Results Live

Infosys Q1 Results Live : Infosys announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 3.64% increase in revenue and a 7.12% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.67% while the profit witnessed a decrease of 20.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 5.5% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 7.96% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed an increase of 8.75% QoQ and 5.03% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 15.35, reflecting a 5.78% increase YoY.

Infosys delivered returns of 6.66% in the last week, 7.63% in the last 6 months, and 14.59% Year-to-Date (YTD).

The market capitalization of Infosys currently stands at 727969.7 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1765.4 & 1297.69 respectively.

Out of 42 analysts covering the company as of 19 Jul, 2024, 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, 8 as Hold, 17 as Buy, and 12 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Infosys Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3931537923+3.67%37933+3.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38533652+5.5%3569+7.96%
Total Operating Expense3102730302+2.39%30042+3.28%
Operating Income82887621+8.75%7891+5.03%
Net Income Before Taxes902110240-11.9%8362+7.88%
Net Income63687969-20.09%5945+7.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.3519.04-19.4%14.51+5.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6368Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹39315Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

