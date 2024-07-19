Infosys Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.12% YOY

Infosys Q1 Results Live : Infosys announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 3.64% increase in revenue and a 7.12% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.67% while the profit witnessed a decrease of 20.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 5.5% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 7.96% Year-over-Year (YoY).
Operating income showed an increase of 8.75% QoQ and 5.03% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹15.35, reflecting a 5.78% increase YoY.
Infosys delivered returns of 6.66% in the last week, 7.63% in the last 6 months, and 14.59% Year-to-Date (YTD).
The market capitalization of Infosys currently stands at ₹727969.7 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1765.4 & ₹1297.69 respectively.
Out of 42 analysts covering the company as of 19 Jul, 2024, 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, 8 as Hold, 17 as Buy, and 12 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Infosys Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39315
|37923
|+3.67%
|37933
|+3.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3853
|3652
|+5.5%
|3569
|+7.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|31027
|30302
|+2.39%
|30042
|+3.28%
|Operating Income
|8288
|7621
|+8.75%
|7891
|+5.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9021
|10240
|-11.9%
|8362
|+7.88%
|Net Income
|6368
|7969
|-20.09%
|5945
|+7.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.35
|19.04
|-19.4%
|14.51
|+5.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6368Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹39315Cr
