Infosys Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.12% YOY

Infosys Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.64% YoY & profit increased by 7.12% YoY

Infosys Q1 Results Live : Infosys announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 3.64% increase in revenue and a 7.12% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.67% while the profit witnessed a decrease of 20.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 5.5% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 7.96% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed an increase of 8.75% QoQ and 5.03% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹15.35, reflecting a 5.78% increase YoY.

Infosys delivered returns of 6.66% in the last week, 7.63% in the last 6 months, and 14.59% Year-to-Date (YTD).

The market capitalization of Infosys currently stands at ₹727969.7 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1765.4 & ₹1297.69 respectively.

Out of 42 analysts covering the company as of 19 Jul, 2024, 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, 8 as Hold, 17 as Buy, and 12 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Infosys Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39315 37923 +3.67% 37933 +3.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3853 3652 +5.5% 3569 +7.96% Total Operating Expense 31027 30302 +2.39% 30042 +3.28% Operating Income 8288 7621 +8.75% 7891 +5.03% Net Income Before Taxes 9021 10240 -11.9% 8362 +7.88% Net Income 6368 7969 -20.09% 5945 +7.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.35 19.04 -19.4% 14.51 +5.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6368Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹39315Cr

