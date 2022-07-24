Infosys misses profit estimates in Q1 but raises FY23 revenue guidance

IT-giant, Infosys registered a single-digit 3.2% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹5,360 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to a profit of ₹5,195 crore in the same period last year, missing analysts' as rising costs took the shine off deal wins in the quarter. Q1 PAT declined by 5.7% from ₹5,686 crore in the preceding quarter. Consolidated revenue, meanwhile, increased by 23.6% in the quarter under review to ₹34,470 crore from ₹27,896 crore in Q1 a year ago, and was higher by 6.8% from ₹32,276 crore in Q4FY22.

