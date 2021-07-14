Additionally, Infosys plans to hire 35,000 college graduates for FY22 to globally, according to Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao. “As the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge. We plan to meet this demand by expanding our hiring program of college graduates for FY 22 to 35,000 globally," he said. Whereas, voluntary attrition in IT services at Infosys rose to 13.9% in the June quarter as compared to 10.9% in the March quarter.

