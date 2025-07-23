Infosys’s strong showing not enough to power Indian IT in slow first quarter
Jas Bardia
23 Jul 2025, 07:23 PM IST
Summary
Infosys has emerged as the fastest-growing Indian IT services company, significantly exceeding analysts' expectations with its latest quarterly results. But while Infosys is optimistic about its growth this year, the IT services sector remains wary of persistent macroeconomic challenges.
Infosys Ltd grew the fastest among India’s five largest information technology services companies, reporting its best first-quarter performance in four years defying a slowdown in tech spending and macroeconomic uncertainty.
