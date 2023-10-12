Infosys Q2 Earnings: Infosys trims revenue growth guidance for FY24 to 1%-2.5%

Infosys performance: Infosys trimmed its revenue growth guidance to 1%-2.5% from 1%-3.5%. The change in revenue guidance for FY24 was the unexpected element. In constant currency terms, it now projects revenue growth in FY24 of 1% to 2.5%. It did, however, stick to the 20%–22% operating margin guidance for the year. In Q1FY24 results, Infosys notably slashed its FY24 revenue outlook from 4%-7% to 1%-3.5%.

"First, on the guidance itself, as I mentioned in the statement, we are seeing a major reduction in discretionary programs—the final transformation programs—and a consistently sluggish decision-making process. Given the constraints on volumes that we have seen this quarter, we have provided guidance for the entire year.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Infosys Q2 Earnings: IT major trims FY24 revenue guidance, declares dividend; 5 key highlights

Our future prospects are greatly enhanced by the big and mega contract wins, but as we anticipate the ramp-ups that will occur towards the end of the year, as we previously disclosed, even some of those ramp-ups will be pushed out, so that's where we are with the guidance," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD in a press conference today responding to media queries post Q2FY24 earnings.

Infosys Q2 Results 2023

Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported a mere 3.2% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY24) to ₹6,212 crore. Infosys had reported a profit of ₹6,021 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 4.5%. Infosys shares ended at ₹1,464.55 apiece, down nearly 2% on BSE.

Also Read: Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit inches up 3.2% on year to ₹6,212 crore; Infosys cuts revenue guidance

According to an Infosys exchange statement, the leading IT company reported Q2 revenues of $4,718 million, representing 2.5% year-over-year growth and 2.3% sequential growth in constant currency. With a net new of 48%, the large deal TCV for the quarter was $7.7 billion. The operating margin for the quarter was 21.2%, a sequential rise of 40 basis points. Attrition dropped even lower, to 14.6%. Infosys has retained operating margin guidance at 20%-22%.

Also Read: Infosys declares interim dividend of ₹18 per share

“We had our highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale," said Salil Parekh in an exchange filing.

Also Read: Infosys Q2 Results Live Updates: Net profit rises 3.17% to ₹6,212 crore, revenue up 7%; dividend declared

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!