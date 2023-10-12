Infosys Q2 Earnings: Infosys trims revenue growth guidance for FY24 to 1%-2.5%
Infosys performance: Infosys trims revenue growth guidance to 1%-2.5% for FY24.Infosys maintains 20%–22% operating margin guidance for the year. Infosys reports a 3.2% YoY rise in Q2 net profit to ₹6,212 crore.
Infosys performance: Infosys trimmed its revenue growth guidance to 1%-2.5% from 1%-3.5%. The change in revenue guidance for FY24 was the unexpected element. In constant currency terms, it now projects revenue growth in FY24 of 1% to 2.5%. It did, however, stick to the 20%–22% operating margin guidance for the year. In Q1FY24 results, Infosys notably slashed its FY24 revenue outlook from 4%-7% to 1%-3.5%.