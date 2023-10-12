Infosys Q2 Earnings: IT major trims FY24 revenue guidance, declares dividend; 5 key highlights
Infosys reported Q2 revenue at ₹38,994 crore, which was 6.7 per cent higher year-on-year (YoY). In constant currency (CC) terms, the company's revenue grew by 2.5 per cent YoY and 2.3 per cent QoQ.
The domestic IT major Infosys' Q2FY24 numbers showed a marginal year-on-year rise in consolidated profit and revenue which was on expected lines. However, the revision in the revenue estimates for FY24 surprised analysts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message