Infosys reported Q2 revenue at ₹38,994 crore, which was 6.7 per cent higher year-on-year (YoY). In constant currency (CC) terms, the company's revenue grew by 2.5 per cent YoY and 2.3 per cent QoQ.

The domestic IT major Infosys' Q2FY24 numbers showed a marginal year-on-year rise in consolidated profit and revenue which was on expected lines. However, the revision in the revenue estimates for FY24 surprised analysts.

Still, the management said the first half (H1) of the financial year was strong and its sounded upbeat for the future on deal wins.

"We had our highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

“Strong H1 performance with significant large deal wins, builds a solid foundation for the future. The growing adoption of our Generative AI offering, Topaz, is helping us deliver consistent value and expand market share", he added.

Meanwhile, Infosys declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share for FY24. The record date for the interim dividend has been fixed on 25 October 2023.

Here are five key highlights of Infosys' Q2 scorecard:

The company reported a 3.2 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2FY24 at ₹6,212 crore. It had reported a profit of ₹6,021 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 4.5 per cent.

Among the business segments, revenue from financial services and communication declined 7.3 per cent and 4.3 per cent YoY, respectively, in CC terms.

However, revenues from life sciences, manufacturing and retail rose 18.4 per cent, 12.6 per cent and 9.2 per cent in CC terms respectively.

Among the client geography, revenue from Europe grew 5.4 per cent YoY and from India, it grew 2.6 per cent in CC terms. Revenue from North America grew 1 per cent YoY in CC terms.

2. Margin According to Infosys' BSE filing, its operating margin, or the earnings, before interest and taxes (EBIT), for Q2FY24 stood at 21.2 per cent, which was down 0.3 per cent YoY but up 0.4 per cent QoQ.

"Our Q2 operating margin of 21.2 per cent demonstrates the early benefits of the recently unveiled margin improvement plan and is a clear reflection of our ability to continuously identify opportunities for improving operational efficiencies", said Nilanjan Roy, CFO of Infosys.

3. Attrition and hiring Infosys said in Q2, attrition declined further to 14.6 per cent from 27.1 per cent YoY and 17.3 per cent QoQ. By the end of the September quarter, Infosys had a total of 3,28,764 employees against 3,45,218 employees in the same quarter last year and 3,36,294 employees in the first quarter of the current financial year.

4. FY24 revenue guidance trimmed further Infosys trimmed its revenue guidance for the year. It now expects a revenue growth of 1-2.5 per cent in constant currency terms in FY24. However, it retained the operating margin guidance of 20-22 per cent for the year. Notably, in Q1FY24 results, Infosys had cut FY24 revenue guidance to 1-3.5 per cent from 4-7 per cent.

Infosys said it had the highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies.

Among the major deals, Infosys in Q2 the IT major extended collaboration with Liberty Global to help evolve and scale Liberty Global's digital entertainment and connectivity platforms leveraging Infosys Topaz.

It collaborated with Microsoft to accelerate and democratize the industry-wide adoption of generative AI. Infosys and NVIDIA collaborated to help enterprises boost productivity with generative AI, according to the BSE filing.

