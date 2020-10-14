Infosys Q2 earnings today: Five things to watch out for

Analysts will keenly observe if Infosys will revise its guidance upwards from the earlier 0-2% growth in constant currency. “We believe this is the beginning of guidance upgrades by companies and will be followed by consensus upgrades for several quarters to come," Edelweiss Securities said in a note. Most brokerage firms expect Infosys to report 3.3-3.9% q-o-q increase in revenues in constant currency terms mainly led by ramp up of Vanguard deal and other large deal wins. “We believe Vanguard deal would contribute about 1% of revenues….The company is witnessing a healthy deal pipeline led by traction in cloud, customer experience and in large deals, which involve cost takeout. With cross currency tailwind, we expect Infosys’ dollar revenues to increase 4.7% q-o-q," ICICI Securities said.