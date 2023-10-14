Infosys Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 3.17% YOY
Infosys Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 6.72% YoY & profit increased by 3.17% YoY
Infosys declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 6.72% & the profit increased by 3.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.8% and the profit increased by 4.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.14% q-o-q & increased by 11.48% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.85% q-o-q & increased by 5.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.19 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 5.37% Y-o-Y.
Infosys has delivered 0.14% return in the last 1 week, 5.49% return in last 6 months and -2.83% YTD return.
Currently the Infosys has a market cap of ₹606518.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1672.6 & ₹1185.3 respectively.
As of 14 Oct, 2023 out of 43 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Sell rating, 15 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 14 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.
Infosys Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38994
|37933
|+2.8%
|36538
|+6.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3574
|3569
|+0.14%
|3206
|+11.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|30720
|30042
|+2.26%
|28665
|+7.17%
|Operating Income
|8274
|7891
|+4.85%
|7873
|+5.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8768
|8362
|+4.86%
|8391
|+4.49%
|Net Income
|6212
|5945
|+4.49%
|6021
|+3.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.19
|14.51
|+4.71%
|14.42
|+5.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6212Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹38994Cr
