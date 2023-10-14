Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infosys Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 3.17% YOY

Infosys Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 3.17% YOY

Livemint

Infosys Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 6.72% YoY & profit increased by 3.17% YoY

Infosys Q2 FY24 Results

Infosys declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 6.72% & the profit increased by 3.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.8% and the profit increased by 4.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.14% q-o-q & increased by 11.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.85% q-o-q & increased by 5.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.19 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 5.37% Y-o-Y.

Infosys has delivered 0.14% return in the last 1 week, 5.49% return in last 6 months and -2.83% YTD return.

Currently the Infosys has a market cap of 606518.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1672.6 & 1185.3 respectively.

As of 14 Oct, 2023 out of 43 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Sell rating, 15 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Infosys Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3899437933+2.8%36538+6.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35743569+0.14%3206+11.48%
Total Operating Expense3072030042+2.26%28665+7.17%
Operating Income82747891+4.85%7873+5.09%
Net Income Before Taxes87688362+4.86%8391+4.49%
Net Income62125945+4.49%6021+3.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.1914.51+4.71%14.42+5.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6212Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹38994Cr

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 03:51 AM IST
