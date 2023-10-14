Infosys Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 3.17% YOY

Infosys declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 6.72% & the profit increased by 3.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.8% and the profit increased by 4.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.14% q-o-q & increased by 11.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.85% q-o-q & increased by 5.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹15.19 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 5.37% Y-o-Y.

Infosys has delivered 0.14% return in the last 1 week, 5.49% return in last 6 months and -2.83% YTD return.

Currently the Infosys has a market cap of ₹606518.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1672.6 & ₹1185.3 respectively.

As of 14 Oct, 2023 out of 43 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Sell rating, 15 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Infosys Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38994 37933 +2.8% 36538 +6.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3574 3569 +0.14% 3206 +11.48% Total Operating Expense 30720 30042 +2.26% 28665 +7.17% Operating Income 8274 7891 +4.85% 7873 +5.09% Net Income Before Taxes 8768 8362 +4.86% 8391 +4.49% Net Income 6212 5945 +4.49% 6021 +3.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.19 14.51 +4.71% 14.42 +5.37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6212Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹38994Cr

