Infosys will be in focus on Thursday ahead of its Q2 results. The company will also announce a buyback plan and interim dividend for FY23 tomorrow. Infosys peers TCS, Wipro, and HCL Tech have already presented their earnings and it has been a broadly mixed bag. In Q2FY23, Infosys is likely to continue its revenue growth momentum while margins are expected to improve as wage hike shocks are behind now. However, Infosys' attrition rate is expected to shoot further up. Growth guidance along with commentary on large deals among key monitorable.

