Infosys Q2 results: Attrition narrows to 14.9% even as headcount shrinks by 7,530 in September quarter

 Anwesha Mitra

Infosys reports 3.1% rise in net profit as headcount shrinks, attrition narrows

The company said that wage hikes were also being rolled out at present and would be made available to all employees from November 1. (Reuters)Premium
The company said that wage hikes were also being rolled out at present and would be made available to all employees from November 1. (Reuters)

Infosys reported a reported a 3.1% year-on-year rise in net profit as headcount shrunk for the third consecutive quarter. Attrition narrowed further to 14.9% between July and September – from 17.3% in the last quarter on a last-twelve-month basis. The company said that wage hikes were also being rolled out at present and would be made available to all employees from November 1.

“From a margin aspiration perspective we know that we are carrying inefficiencies in our entire structure...for instance in our pyramid structure....our untilisation is at 81.8%...in fact it leads to the same question. We had a head reduction of 7,000 but our utilisation only went up 70 basis points. So we actually still have enough room for utilisation improvement going ahead. So as we continue to grow we can tighten utilisation…." added Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy. 

India's second largest IT services company saw its revenue rising 6.7% to 38,994 crore for the just-ended quarter. Infosys has also declared an interim dividend of 18 per equity share carrying a face value of 5 each.

ALSO READ: Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit inches up 3.2% on year to 6,212 crore

“We had our highest large deals value at USD 7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale," Parekh added," said CEO and MD Salil Parekh

The company has raised its FY24 revenue guidance to 1% to 2.5% against 1% to 3.5% given earlier. Operating margin guidance was retained at 20% to 22%.

India’s second-largest software services exporter and global IT rivals such as Accenture Plc are struggling to maintain growth as corporations curtail expenditures to cope with higher interest rates and inflation. Infosys is trying to move to higher-margin technologies as India’s more than $245 billion software services sector struggles with a hazy growth outlook.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 06:00 PM IST
