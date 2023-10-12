Infosys Q2 results: Attrition narrows to 14.9% even as headcount shrinks by 7,530 in September quarter
Infosys reported a reported a 3.1% year-on-year rise in net profit as headcount shrunk for the third consecutive quarter. Attrition narrowed further to 14.9% between July and September – from 17.3% in the last quarter on a last-twelve-month basis. The company said that wage hikes were also being rolled out at present and would be made available to all employees from November 1.