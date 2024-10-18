Infosys Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.73% YoY

Infosys Q2 Results Live : Infosys declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 5.11% year-over-year, with profit rising by 4.73%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.25%, while profit saw a modest increase of 2.17%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 2.31% quarter-over-quarter but showed an increase of 5.32% year-over-year. This decline may indicate improved cost management strategies implemented by the company.

Operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.53% year-over-year, suggesting that the company is maintaining operational efficiency amid a competitive market.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹15.84, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.29%. This growth in EPS is likely to bolster investor confidence as it demonstrates consistent profitability.

Infosys has delivered impressive returns recently, with a 2.56% return in the last week, 39.45% over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 28.28%. These figures indicate strong performance in the stock market.

Currently, Infosys boasts a market capitalization of ₹815167.4 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1991.45 and a low of ₹1344.08. This stability in market cap positions the company favorably in the tech sector.

As of 18 Oct, 2024, among 41 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 11 as Hold, 15 as Buy, and 11 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating overall positive sentiment among analysts.

Infosys Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40986 39315 +4.25% 38994 +5.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3764 3853 -2.31% 3574 +5.32% Total Operating Expense 32337 31027 +4.22% 30720 +5.26% Operating Income 8649 8288 +4.36% 8274 +4.53% Net Income Before Taxes 9253 9021 +2.57% 8768 +5.53% Net Income 6506 6368 +2.17% 6212 +4.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.84 15.35 +3.24% 15.19 +4.29%