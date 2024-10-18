Infosys Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.73% YoY

Infosys Q2 Results Live : Infosys declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 5.11% year-over-year, with profit rising by 4.73%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.25%, while profit saw a modest increase of 2.17%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 2.31% quarter-over-quarter but showed an increase of 5.32% year-over-year. This decline may indicate improved cost management strategies implemented by the company.
Operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.53% year-over-year, suggesting that the company is maintaining operational efficiency amid a competitive market.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹15.84, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.29%. This growth in EPS is likely to bolster investor confidence as it demonstrates consistent profitability.
Infosys has delivered impressive returns recently, with a 2.56% return in the last week, 39.45% over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 28.28%. These figures indicate strong performance in the stock market.
Currently, Infosys boasts a market capitalization of ₹815167.4 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1991.45 and a low of ₹1344.08. This stability in market cap positions the company favorably in the tech sector.
As of 18 Oct, 2024, among 41 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 11 as Hold, 15 as Buy, and 11 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating overall positive sentiment among analysts.
Infosys Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40986
|39315
|+4.25%
|38994
|+5.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3764
|3853
|-2.31%
|3574
|+5.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|32337
|31027
|+4.22%
|30720
|+5.26%
|Operating Income
|8649
|8288
|+4.36%
|8274
|+4.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9253
|9021
|+2.57%
|8768
|+5.53%
|Net Income
|6506
|6368
|+2.17%
|6212
|+4.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.84
|15.35
|+3.24%
|15.19
|+4.29%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess