Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infosys Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.73% YoY

Infosys Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.73% YoY

Infosys Q2 Results Live

Infosys Q2 Results Live : Infosys declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 5.11% year-over-year, with profit rising by 4.73%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.25%, while profit saw a modest increase of 2.17%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 2.31% quarter-over-quarter but showed an increase of 5.32% year-over-year. This decline may indicate improved cost management strategies implemented by the company.

Operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.53% year-over-year, suggesting that the company is maintaining operational efficiency amid a competitive market.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 15.84, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.29%. This growth in EPS is likely to bolster investor confidence as it demonstrates consistent profitability.

Infosys has delivered impressive returns recently, with a 2.56% return in the last week, 39.45% over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 28.28%. These figures indicate strong performance in the stock market.

Currently, Infosys boasts a market capitalization of 815167.4 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1991.45 and a low of 1344.08. This stability in market cap positions the company favorably in the tech sector.

As of 18 Oct, 2024, among 41 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 11 as Hold, 15 as Buy, and 11 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating overall positive sentiment among analysts.

Infosys Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4098639315+4.25%38994+5.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37643853-2.31%3574+5.32%
Total Operating Expense3233731027+4.22%30720+5.26%
Operating Income86498288+4.36%8274+4.53%
Net Income Before Taxes92539021+2.57%8768+5.53%
Net Income65066368+2.17%6212+4.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.8415.35+3.24%15.19+4.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6506Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹40986Cr

