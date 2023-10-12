Infosys Q2 Results Live Updates: Infosys Ltd, the second largest software services exporter, is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter of FY24 today, on October 12. The IT major is expected to report a muted revenue growth of around 1.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while net profit is estimated to grow 8% sequentially. Operating margin largely remains stable due to weak topline growth with no wage hike this quarter. Management commentary on deal pipelines and the ramp-up of deal wins would be in focus. Stay tuned to our Infosys Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.
Infosys Q2 Results Live: Expect no change in revenue, margin guidance: Nirmal Bang
Infosys had reduced its CC growth guidance for FY24 from 4-7% to 1-3.5%. Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang does not expect a change in the guidance either regarding revenue or margins. It expects Infosys to report revenue growth at 1.7% QoQ in CC terms and with no cross-currency impact.
EBIT margin is expected to contract by 30 bps QoQ to 20.5% due to the start of execution of some mega deals won, which will be in the transition phase and employee rebadging. We believe no salary hikes have been announced and hence have not incorporated that in our numbers.
Infosys Q2 Results Live: Expect steady deal-wins, conservative commentary on demand: Nuvama
Nuvama Wealth Management believes Infosys' Q2FY24 revenue to grow by 1.2% QoQ in CC terms and 1% QoQ in USD terms. It expects net profit to rose 8% QoQ, while EBIT to increase by 2.3% and EBIT margin by 14 bps QoQ.
“EBIT margin to remain flat - wage hike is yet to be given in Q2. We expect steady deal-wins and conservative commentary on demand environment. We expect Infosys to maintain its revenue (1-3.5%) and margin (20-22%) guidance for FY24," said Nuvama.
Infosys Q2 Results Live: Expect Infosys to maintain guidance amid healthy deal wins: Motilal Oswal
According to the estimates of Motilal Oswal, Infosys' Q2 revenue may grow 5.2% YoY in the Indian rupee terms. Profit after tax (PAT) can climb 3.1% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter could come at 23.4% against 24.4% in the same quarter last year.
Motilal observed Infosys' operating margin largely remained stable due to weak topline growth with no wage hike this quarter.
"We would be closely monitoring the ramp-up of these wins and the formation of the deal pipeline. We expect the company to maintain its guidance on the back of healthy deal wins, which should provide strong footing in the second half," said Motilal Oswal.
Infosys Q2 Results Live: Revenue growth seen at 0.7% in CC terms due to discretionary spend rationalisation: Sharekhan
Brokerage firm Sharekhan expects Infosys to report revenue growth at 0.7% in CC terms due to discretionary spend rationalisation, with ~20 bps cross-currency headwinds to result in reported USD revenue growth of 0.5% QoQ. EBIT margins are likely to decline by ~20 bps q-o-q, impacted by higher travel and back-to-office costs.
Infosys Q2 Results Live: Infosys shares open lower ahead of Q2 earnings
Infosys share price opened tad lower on Thursday ahead of the release of Q2 earnings later today. The stock began trading at ₹1,490.50 apiece on the BSE, lower than previous close of ₹1,493.65 apiece. On NSE, Infosys shares opened at ₹1,491.90.
Infosys Q2 Results Live: Net profit may rise 8% QoQ
Infosys is likely to report a net profit of ₹6,422.5 crore in Q2Fy24, registering a growth of 8% from ₹5,945 crore in the April-June quarter of FY24. The net profit is expected to grow 6.7% YoY.
"We expect steady deal-wins and conservative commentary on the demand environment. We expect Infosys to maintain its revenue (1-3.5 per cent) and margin (20-22 per cent) guidance for FY24," said Nuvama Institutional Equities.
Infosys Q2 Results Live: Expect muted CC revenue growth
Infosys is expected to report soft numbers for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) mostly because of demand slowdown in key markets. Experts and brokerage firms expect Infosys to report a single-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue could come flat. Management commentary on deal pipelines and the ramp-up of deal wins would be in focus.
Infosys may report a muted revenue growth of 0.8% QoQ in CC (constant currency) terms due to continued demand slowdown while the recently signed mega deals may not contribute significantly as of now. However, analysts believe Infosys’ deal TCVs (total contract values) should look attractive due to multiple mega wins recently. Infosys' Q2 revenue may grow 5.2% YoY in the Indian rupee terms.
Infosys Q2 Results Live: IT major to announce Q2 earnings today
Infosys, the second largest software services exporter, is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter of FY24 today, on October 12.
