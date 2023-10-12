Infosys Q2 Results Live Updates: IT major likely to see muted revenue growth, margins to remain flat

Infosys Q2 Results Live Updates: Infosys is expected to report soft numbers for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) with muted revenue growth due to continued demand slowdown with no meaningful contribution coming from the recently signed mega deals.