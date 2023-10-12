Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit inches up 3.2% on year to ₹6,212 crore; Infosys cuts revenue guidance
Infosys Q2 results 2023: Infosys Q2 net profit rises 3.2% YoY to ₹6,212 crore. Infosys revenue growth guidance has been trimmed to 1%-2.5% from 1%-3.5%.
Infosys Q2 Results 2023: Information Technology (IT) services major, Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported a mere 3.2% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY24) to ₹6,212 crore. Infosys had reported a profit of ₹6,021 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 4.5%. Infosys shares ended at ₹1,464.55 apiece, down nearly 2% on BSE.