Infosys Q2 results: Net profit rises 21% to 4,845 crore, beats estimates

Infosys, India's second largest software services provider on Wednesday reported 20.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the net profit fro the September quarter. The company posted ₹4,019 crore profit for the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹24,570 crore in Q2FY21, up by 8.6% YoY. The operating profit also rose to ₹6,228 crore, growth of 26.8% YoY.

Infosys also revised its full year revenue as well as margin guidance given the highest ever deal wins in Q2. It has revised its revenue growth guidance upward to 2-3 percent in constant currency for financial year 2020-21, from 0-2 percent earlier. The full year operating margin guidance also revised upward to 23-24 percent, against 21-23 percent earlier.

Infosys on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share and fixed October 26, 2020 as record date for interim dividend and November 11, 2020 as payment date. “Our second quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2% year on year overall revenue growth and 25.4% growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

Commenting on the Q2 performance, Nilanjan Roy, CFO said, “Our relentless efforts on cost optimization and strengthening operational efficiencies helped by certain cost deferrals led to 270 bps sequential improvement in operating margin to 25.4% and a 300 bps improvement in H1 margins."

"The strength and resilience of Infosys was fully visible in Q2 with operating metrics witnessing a healthy increase, broad-based growth, highest ever large deal TCV at $3.15 bn and attrition reducing to single digits," said Pravin Rao, COO.

"As a recognition of employees’ stellar performance, we are giving 100 percent variable pay along with a special incentive for Q2. Additionally, we are rolling out salary increases and promotions across all levels effective January 1," he added.

