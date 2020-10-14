Infosys Q2 results: Net profit rises 21% to 4,845 crore, beats estimates

Infosys on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share and fixed October 26, 2020 as record date for interim dividend and November 11, 2020 as payment date. “Our second quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2% year on year overall revenue growth and 25.4% growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.