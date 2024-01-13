Infosys Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 7.29% YOY

Infosys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.31% & the profit decreased by 7.29% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.44% and the profit decreased by 1.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 5.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.78% q-o-q & decreased by 3.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.76 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.
Infosys has delivered -1.22% return in the last 1 week, 9.46% return in the last 6 months, and -3.16% YTD return.
Currently, Infosys has a market cap of ₹618432.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1619.75 & ₹1185.3 respectively.
As of 13 Jan 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jan 2024 was to Buy.
Infosys Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38821
|38994
|-0.44%
|38318
|+1.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3594
|3574
|+0.56%
|3409
|+5.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|30860
|30720
|+0.46%
|30076
|+2.61%
|Operating Income
|7961
|8274
|-3.78%
|8242
|-3.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8619
|8768
|-1.7%
|8931
|-3.49%
|Net Income
|6106
|6212
|-1.71%
|6586
|-7.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.76
|15.19
|-2.85%
|15.88
|-7.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6106Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹38821Cr
