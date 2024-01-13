Infosys Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 7.29% YOY

Infosys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.31% & the profit decreased by 7.29% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.44% and the profit decreased by 1.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 5.43% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 3.78% q-o-q & decreased by 3.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.76 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.

Infosys has delivered -1.22% return in the last 1 week, 9.46% return in the last 6 months, and -3.16% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Infosys has a market cap of ₹618432.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1619.75 & ₹1185.3 respectively.

As of 13 Jan 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jan 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38821 38994 -0.44% 38318 +1.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3594 3574 +0.56% 3409 +5.43% Total Operating Expense 30860 30720 +0.46% 30076 +2.61% Operating Income 7961 8274 -3.78% 8242 -3.41% Net Income Before Taxes 8619 8768 -1.7% 8931 -3.49% Net Income 6106 6212 -1.71% 6586 -7.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.76 15.19 -2.85% 15.88 -7.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6106Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹38821Cr

