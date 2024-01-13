Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infosys Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 7.29% YOY

Infosys Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 7.29% YOY

Livemint

Infosys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.31% YoY & profit decreased by 7.29% YoY

Infosys Q3 FY24 Results Live

Infosys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.31% & the profit decreased by 7.29% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.44% and the profit decreased by 1.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 5.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.78% q-o-q & decreased by 3.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.76 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 7.08% Y-o-Y.

Infosys has delivered -1.22% return in the last 1 week, 9.46% return in the last 6 months, and -3.16% YTD return.

Currently, Infosys has a market cap of 618432.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1619.75 & 1185.3 respectively.

As of 13 Jan 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jan 2024 was to Buy.

Infosys Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3882138994-0.44%38318+1.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35943574+0.56%3409+5.43%
Total Operating Expense3086030720+0.46%30076+2.61%
Operating Income79618274-3.78%8242-3.41%
Net Income Before Taxes86198768-1.7%8931-3.49%
Net Income61066212-1.71%6586-7.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.7615.19-2.85%15.88-7.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6106Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹38821Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.