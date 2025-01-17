Infosys Q3 Results 2025:Infosys declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025, showing a significant improvement in financial performance. The company's topline revenue rose by 7.58% year-over-year, reaching ₹41,764 crore, while net profit increased by 11.46% year-over-year to ₹6,806 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Infosys reported a revenue growth of 1.9% and a profit increase of 4.61%. This consistent growth reflects the company's strong market position and effective operational strategies.
The
Operating income saw an increase of 3.04% quarter-over-quarter and a robust growth of 11.95% year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹16.4, marking an 11.11% rise year-over-year.
Over the past week, Infosys has delivered a return of 0.58%, while the returns over the last six months and year-to-date are 9.69% and 2.58%, respectively. The company's current market capitalization is approximately ₹798,770.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2006.45 and a low of ₹1358.35.
As of 17 Jan, 2025, among 41 analysts covering Infosys, the sentiment appears mixed. Two analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, two have rated it as Sell, nine analysts suggest a Hold, while fifteen analysts recommend a Buy, and thirteen analysts have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation, therefore, is to Buy.
Infosys Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|41764
|40986
|+1.9%
|38821
|+7.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3727
|3764
|-0.98%
|3594
|+3.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|32852
|32337
|+1.59%
|30860
|+6.45%
|Operating Income
|8912
|8649
|+3.04%
|7961
|+11.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9670
|9253
|+4.51%
|8619
|+12.19%
|Net Income
|6806
|6506
|+4.61%
|6106
|+11.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.4
|15.84
|+3.54%
|14.76
|+11.11%
