Infosys Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 11.46% YOY, profit at ₹6806 crore and revenue at ₹41764 crore

Infosys Q3 Results 2025:Infosys declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025, showing a significant improvement in financial performance. The company's topline revenue rose by 7.58% year-over-year, reaching ₹41,764 crore, while net profit increased by 11.46% year-over-year to ₹6,806 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Infosys reported a revenue growth of 1.9% and a profit increase of 4.61%. This consistent growth reflects the company's strong market position and effective operational strategies.

The Infosys Q3 Results also highlighted a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 0.98% quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses grew by 3.7% year-over-year. This indicates a focus on cost management despite rising operational costs.

Operating income saw an increase of 3.04% quarter-over-quarter and a robust growth of 11.95% year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹16.4, marking an 11.11% rise year-over-year.

Over the past week, Infosys has delivered a return of 0.58%, while the returns over the last six months and year-to-date are 9.69% and 2.58%, respectively. The company's current market capitalization is approximately ₹798,770.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2006.45 and a low of ₹1358.35.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, among 41 analysts covering Infosys, the sentiment appears mixed. Two analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, two have rated it as Sell, nine analysts suggest a Hold, while fifteen analysts recommend a Buy, and thirteen analysts have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation, therefore, is to Buy.

Infosys Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 41764 40986 +1.9% 38821 +7.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3727 3764 -0.98% 3594 +3.7% Total Operating Expense 32852 32337 +1.59% 30860 +6.45% Operating Income 8912 8649 +3.04% 7961 +11.95% Net Income Before Taxes 9670 9253 +4.51% 8619 +12.19% Net Income 6806 6506 +4.61% 6106 +11.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.4 15.84 +3.54% 14.76 +11.11%

