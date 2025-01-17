Infosys Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 11.46% YOY, profit at ₹6806 crore and revenue at ₹41764 crore

Infosys Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 7.58% YoY & profit increased by 11.46% YoY, profit at 6806 crore and revenue at 41764 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Infosys Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Infosys Q3 Results 2025:Infosys declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025, showing a significant improvement in financial performance. The company's topline revenue rose by 7.58% year-over-year, reaching 41,764 crore, while net profit increased by 11.46% year-over-year to 6,806 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Infosys reported a revenue growth of 1.9% and a profit increase of 4.61%. This consistent growth reflects the company's strong market position and effective operational strategies.

Infosys Q3 Results

also highlighted a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 0.98% quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses grew by 3.7% year-over-year. This indicates a focus on cost management despite rising operational costs.

Operating income saw an increase of 3.04% quarter-over-quarter and a robust growth of 11.95% year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 16.4, marking an 11.11% rise year-over-year.

Over the past week, Infosys has delivered a return of 0.58%, while the returns over the last six months and year-to-date are 9.69% and 2.58%, respectively. The company's current market capitalization is approximately 798,770.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 2006.45 and a low of 1358.35.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, among 41 analysts covering Infosys, the sentiment appears mixed. Two analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, two have rated it as Sell, nine analysts suggest a Hold, while fifteen analysts recommend a Buy, and thirteen analysts have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation, therefore, is to Buy.

Infosys Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4176440986+1.9%38821+7.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37273764-0.98%3594+3.7%
Total Operating Expense3285232337+1.59%30860+6.45%
Operating Income89128649+3.04%7961+11.95%
Net Income Before Taxes96709253+4.51%8619+12.19%
Net Income68066506+4.61%6106+11.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.415.84+3.54%14.76+11.11%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹6806Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹41764Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
