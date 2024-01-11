Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: Infosys Q3 results are likely to be in line with the overall IT sector earnings. The IT major is expected to report weak Q3FY24 results with a sequential drop in revenues and net profit along with contraction in margins.
Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: Infosys, India’s second largest IT services company, is set to announce its earnings for the third quarter of FY24 today, January 11. The IT major is expected to report weak Q3FY24 results with a sequential drop in revenues and fall in margins. Infosys Q3 results are likely to be in line with the overall IT sector earnings. However, better utilisation, lower sub-con expenses and rupee depreciation is likely to help offset part of the headwind for Infosys during the quarter. Stay tuned to our Infosys Q3 results live blog for the latest updates:
11 Jan 2024, 06:08:06 AM IST
Infosys Results Live: Infosys to announce Q3 results today
Infosys, the second largest software services exporter in India, is set to announce its earnings for the third quarter of FY24 today, January 11. Infosys Q3 results are likely to be in line with the overall IT sector earnings. Infosys’ peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will also announce its Q3 results today.
