 Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: Weak earnings with drop in revenue likely; margins to contract | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 10 2024 15:59:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.10 0.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 313.35 -2.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 621.70 -0.59%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,063.55 -0.13%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,649.95 2.69%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: Weak earnings with drop in revenue likely; margins to contract
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: Weak earnings with drop in revenue likely; margins to contract

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2024, 06:08 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: Infosys Q3 results are likely to be in line with the overall IT sector earnings. The IT major is expected to report weak Q3FY24 results with a sequential drop in revenues and net profit along with contraction in margins.

Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: The IT major is expected to report weak Q3FY24 results with a sequential drop in revenues, in line with the overall IT sector earnings. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: The IT major is expected to report weak Q3FY24 results with a sequential drop in revenues, in line with the overall IT sector earnings. (Photo: Reuters)

Infosys Q3 Results Live Updates: Infosys, India’s second largest IT services company, is set to announce its earnings for the third quarter of FY24 today, January 11. The IT major is expected to report weak Q3FY24 results with a sequential drop in revenues and fall in margins. Infosys Q3 results are likely to be in line with the overall IT sector earnings. However, better utilisation, lower sub-con expenses and rupee depreciation is likely to help offset part of the headwind for Infosys during the quarter. Stay tuned to our Infosys Q3 results live blog for the latest updates:

11 Jan 2024, 06:08:06 AM IST

Infosys Results Live: Infosys to announce Q3 results today

Infosys, the second largest software services exporter in India, is set to announce its earnings for the third quarter of FY24 today, January 11. Infosys Q3 results are likely to be in line with the overall IT sector earnings. Infosys’ peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will also announce its Q3 results today.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App