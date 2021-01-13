Infosys Q3 results: Net profit jumps 16.6%. FY21 revenue growth guidance raised

Infosys reported better-than-expected earnings performance in the third quarter with revenues going up to ₹25,927 crore while profit rose 16.6% to ₹5,197 crore. Infosys raised FY21 revenue growth guidance to 4.5%-5.0% in constant currency while increasing operating margin guidance to 24.0%-24.5%.

Commenting on the Q3 earnings, CEO Salil Parekh said: "The Infosys team has delivered another quarter of excellent results. Execution of client relevant strategy focused on digital transformation continues to drive superior growth, well ahead of the industry. The scale of new client partnerships with leading global companies such as Vanguard, Daimler and Rolls-Royce demonstrate the depth of digital and cloud capabilities of Infosys. The commitment and skills of our employees to support and drive the digital journey of clients are matters of great pride for me."

Highlights of Infosys Q3 results:

Q3 revenues grew year-on-year by 8.4% in USD; grew by 6.6% in constant currency

Digital revenues cross 50% of total revenue, year-on-year growth of 31.3% in constant currency

Q3 operating margin at 25.4%, year-on-year increase of 350 bps

Q3 net profit at $705 million, year-on-year growth of 12.6%

Continued strong Q3 free cash flow at $772 million, year-on-year growth of 15.1%; FCF conversion at 109.0% of net profit

Q3 voluntary attrition for IT services declined to 10.0% from 15.8% in Q3 20





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via