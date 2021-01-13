Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Infosys Q3 results: Net profit jumps 16.6%. FY21 revenue growth guidance raised
'With the intense focus on client needs and the comprehensive foundation built on differentiated capabilities, I remain confident about the future,' says Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh

Infosys Q3 results: Net profit jumps 16.6%. FY21 revenue growth guidance raised

1 min read . 04:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Revenues were $3,516 mn, growth of 8.4% YoY and 6.2% QoQ
  • Infosys raised FY21 revenue growth guidance to 4.5%-5% in constant currency while increasing operating margin guidance to 24%-24.5%

Infosys reported better-than-expected earnings performance in the third quarter with revenues going up to 25,927 crore while profit rose 16.6% to 5,197 crore. Infosys raised FY21 revenue growth guidance to 4.5%-5.0% in constant currency while increasing operating margin guidance to 24.0%-24.5%.

Infosys reported better-than-expected earnings performance in the third quarter with revenues going up to 25,927 crore while profit rose 16.6% to 5,197 crore. Infosys raised FY21 revenue growth guidance to 4.5%-5.0% in constant currency while increasing operating margin guidance to 24.0%-24.5%.

Commenting on the Q3 earnings, CEO Salil Parekh said: "The Infosys team has delivered another quarter of excellent results. Execution of client relevant strategy focused on digital transformation continues to drive superior growth, well ahead of the industry. The scale of new client partnerships with leading global companies such as Vanguard, Daimler and Rolls-Royce demonstrate the depth of digital and cloud capabilities of Infosys. The commitment and skills of our employees to support and drive the digital journey of clients are matters of great pride for me."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Commenting on the Q3 earnings, CEO Salil Parekh said: "The Infosys team has delivered another quarter of excellent results. Execution of client relevant strategy focused on digital transformation continues to drive superior growth, well ahead of the industry. The scale of new client partnerships with leading global companies such as Vanguard, Daimler and Rolls-Royce demonstrate the depth of digital and cloud capabilities of Infosys. The commitment and skills of our employees to support and drive the digital journey of clients are matters of great pride for me."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Highlights of Infosys Q3 results:

Q3 revenues grew year-on-year by 8.4% in USD; grew by 6.6% in constant currency

Digital revenues cross 50% of total revenue, year-on-year growth of 31.3% in constant currency

Q3 operating margin at 25.4%, year-on-year increase of 350 bps

Q3 net profit at $705 million, year-on-year growth of 12.6%

Continued strong Q3 free cash flow at $772 million, year-on-year growth of 15.1%; FCF conversion at 109.0% of net profit

Q3 voluntary attrition for IT services declined to 10.0% from 15.8% in Q3 20

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.