Infosys Q3 profit up 12% to 5,809 cr, revises FY22 revenue guidance upwards

"Our strong performance and market share gains are a testament to the enormous confidence our clients have in us to help them in their digital transformation. This stems from four years of sustained strategic focus on areas of relevance for our clients in digital and cloud, continued re-skilling of our people, and deep relationships of trust that our clients have with us. This is reflected in an upgrade in our revenue guidance to 19.5%-20% for FY22. We expect the healthy technology spend to continue with large enterprises progressing on their digital transformations", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys.