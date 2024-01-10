Infosys Q3 results preview: Expect weak earnings with drop in revenue; margins to contract
Infosys Q3 revenue in USD terms is expected to decline 1.61% to $4,642 million from $4,718 million in Q2FY24 on account of continued macro challenges and additional 3Q seasonality.
Infosys, the second largest IT services company in India, is set to announce its earnings for the fiscal third quarter ended December 2023 on Thursday, January 11. The company is expected to report weak Q3 results with a sequential drop in revenues and fall in margins.