Infosys Q3 Update: Infosys Ltd. announced on Wednesday, January 8, that it will conduct its board meeting on Thursday, January 16, 2025, to consider its upcoming October-December quarter results for the current fiscal (Q3FY25).

The company also announced that the results would come out around 3:45 p.m. (I.S.T), according to the exchange filling.

Infosys “will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST),” said the IT firm on the BSE filing.

Infosys Share Price Infosys Ltd. shares were trading 0.46 per cent lower at ₹1,923.60 as of 2:18 p.m. on Wednesday's market session, compared to ₹1,932.55 in the previous stock market session. The company announced the results date in the afternoon market session on January 8.

The company's shares hit a 52-week high of ₹2,006.80 on December 13, 2024, while the 52-week low was ₹1,359.10 on June 4, 2024. According to BSE data, Infosys's current market capitalisation stands at over 7.9 lakh crore as of January 8.

Infosys Q2 Results Infosys Limited announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 on Thursday, October 17. The IT firm announced a 4.7 per cent year-on-year rise in the consolidated net profit to ₹6,506 crore, compared with ₹6,212 crore in the same period the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current financial year rose 5.1 per cent to ₹40,958 crore, compared to ₹38,994 crore a year-ago.

“We had strong growth of 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant current in Q2. The growth was broad-based, with good momentum in financial services. This stems from our strength in industry expertise, market-leading capabilities in cloud with Cobalt and generative AI with Topaz, resulting in growing client preference to partner with us,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys, in the statement.